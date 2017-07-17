Man accused of trying to burglarize Newport News pharmacy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly trying to burglarize a pharmacy.

At 3:31 a.m.,officers were called to the Denbigh Pharmacy at 13349 Warwick Boulevard for a burglary alarm. While checking the building, officers saw a man — who police later identified as 25-year-old Markese Pittman — crouched near a door in the back of the building.

Police say Pittman had tools commonly used for burglaries in his possession. A crowbar was also found wedged in between the back door and the door frame.

Pittman is facing charges of attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.