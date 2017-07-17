Large police presence near Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a large police presence currently near Naval Station Norfolk.

10 On Your Side has confirmed that the incident is not on base. WAVY’s Liz Kilmer reports several nearby roads are closed.

Huge police presence heading near Naval Station Norfolk, working to learn what's happening @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/yD0C5tFjMI — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) July 17, 2017

A Navy spokesperson says outbound traffic from Gate 2 is being rerouted, but all gates to the base are open. Any outbound traffic coming from Gate 2 is being directed to go down Hampton Boulevard. Drivers cannot turn left onto Admiral Taussig Boulevard; police have that area secured.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 564 are all closed near Terminal Boulevard. Drivers are being detoured off 564. VDOT lists the cause of the closure as an incident. A traffic camera on I-564 near Gate 3A shows the road closed, with police on scene.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police for information. This is a breaking story; stay with WAVY.com for updates.