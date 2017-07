SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Suffolk, according to police.

Officers and medics responded to the 2200 block of East Washington Street at 3:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating. If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.