NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No one as hurt after a fire damaged a cell phone store in Norfolk overnight.

It happened around 3:15 Monday morning at Metro PCS store on Cromwell Drive near Chesapeake Boulevard. Crews put out the flames in about 15 minutes. There is a lot of damage to the front of the store. The flames did not spread to a convenience store next door.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started.