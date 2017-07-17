Craney Island to be sprayed for mosquitoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the City of Portsmouth, Craney Island will be aerial sprayed for mosquitoes on Tuesday.

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct the spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, weather permitting.

An Air Tractor, a fixed-wing aircraft similar to a dust cropper, will conduct a mosquito larvicide aerial spraying between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The contractor will spray liquid mosquito larvicide to target developing mosquito larvae on Craney Island.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, beekeepers in the affected area do not need to take special precautions, as the pesticide does not affect bees.

If the weather becomes an issue, the spraying will be moved to Wednesday.