PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. They were here today to tell us about their creepy and strangely intriguing Tony-Nominated Production, Side Show.

The director of this stage play, Ms. Karen Buchheim, was in the studio to provide additional information.

Side Show

July 14th through August 6th

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

550 Barberton Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Tickets & Information:

(757) 428-9233

LTVB.com