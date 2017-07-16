Woman charged in Huybert Place murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have charged a woman with second degree murder in a homicide that happened in the 700 block of Huybert Place on Sunday.

According to the Virginia Beach Police, the emergency call came in at 7:14 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers also found 21-year-old Breanna Laren Sullivan at the scene. She was immediately taken into custody. It was then determined that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything so it kind of catches me off guard.” says resident Juilanna Butler. “I’ve never seen anyone like right at my building.”

Sullivan has been formally charged with murder and use or display firearm in commission of felony.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks is at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court working to learn more.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for developments.