Vehicle crash causes power outage in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Almost 200 people are without power after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in the 200 block of Woodland Road Sunday.

Dispatch received a call for a report of a car that crashed into a light pole just before 6 a.m. Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side someone was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries but could not tell us the severity.

According to Dominion Energy, 186 people are without power in the area due to the crash.

The website says crews are on scene working to restore power and the estimated time of restoration is between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.