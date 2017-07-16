USS Cole returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USS Cole returned home to Naval Station Norfolk Sunday, following a 7-month deployment.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer traveled to the 5th and 6th fleet area of operations, marking it’s first time in 10 years working in the Arabian gulf.

USS Cole deploys from Naval Station Norfolk

On Sunday, family and friends were on hand to greet them at Naval Station Norfolk.

“We’ve being waiting for this for a long time and we’ve very excited to have him back home” said Hanna Wolf, whose husband was on board the USS Cole.

With signs and cameras in hand, families reunited after seven long months., noticing lots of changes in their loved ones.

“When I left, she was tiny and wasn’t moving much and now she’s growing up and getting big and everything. It’s crazy” said Jeremiah Wolf.

The reunions continued throughout the morning– marked with lots of hugs and lots of tears.

“I’m overjoyed. It’s a felling that’s explainable” said Litsha Sloan, whose husband was also on the USS Cole. “I’m just glad it’s over, glad he’s back and able to see his son for the first time.”

The USS Cole also helped a disable Iranian ship during the deployment.