Mattress fire displaces two Norfolk residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire Rescue units responded to a two-story house fire in the 200 block of Tidewater Drive Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched at 12:20 p.m. and arrived on scene 3 minutes to find a mattress on fire in a second floor bedroom. The fire was declared under control at 12:33 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Brandon Dommel.

Dommel says everyone inside was alerted by a smoke detector and got outside safely. Surrounding apartments were evacuated as a precaution until firefighters ensured the fire did not spread.

Two residents were displaced by the fire and have made arrangements to stay with relatives.

The fire only damaged the bedroom and some smoke damaged the second floor of the apartment. There were no injuries during this incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

