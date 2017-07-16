Man shot; suspect in custody in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police arrested a man for a shooting after an altercation that occurred on Saturday night.

According to police, at 8:40 p.m., officers were called to West Church St. and South Dyer Street for shots fired in the area. When officers got on scene, they found shell casings in the 300 block of S. Dyer St. Police were notified a short time that 24-year-old Jeramine Armstrong, had arrived at Sentara Albermarle Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation revealed that 18-year-old Khalil Mabine, of Hertford and his girlfriend went to Armstrong’s residence and got into a physical altercation with him and his family over a child custody dispute. During the altercation, Mabine pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, striking Armstrong in the leg.

Mabine took his girlfriend to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Mabine was met by Armstrong’s family at the hospital and they informed him that he had been shot during their previous altercation by him.

Mabine was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police are still investigating and ask if you have any information to call the Elizabeth City Police Department.