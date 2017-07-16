Lightning cause of house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Quince Road, Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the call came in at 5:10 p.m. for a residential structure fire in the 6600 block of Quince Road. When units arrived on scene, they found fire showing from the roof area of a two story home.

The fire was contained to the attic area and marked under control at 5:42 p.m.

There were no reported injuries but two adults and three children have been displaced but did not require any assistance.

The cause of the fire was from lightning.