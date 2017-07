VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews are on scene for a fire on Kings Point Court on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. for a residential fire in the 400 block of King Point Court.

The fire was marked under control at 4:42 p.m., according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

