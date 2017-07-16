Eight displaced after kitchen fire on 2nd Bay Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue are investigating an apartment fire on 2nd Bay Street, Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in at 4:18 p.m. for the apartment fire in the 9600 block of 2nd Bay Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found flames in the kitchen along the attic area. The fire was quickly extinguished 30 minutes later.

No one was home when the fire started but the neighboring apartments were evacuated, fire officials said.

The apartment suffered from smoke and fire damage, while the unit below suffered water damage.

All together, six adults and two children were displaced.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.