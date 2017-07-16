D23 Expo brings exciting announcements for Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Fans of all-things Disney gathered in Anaheim, California for the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The event started on Friday and lasts until Sunday at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Disney Parks Chair Bob Chapek took the stage to give an inside look at the exciting future Disney has in store not just for Disneyland but for Walt Disney World.

One of those announcements involved the new “Star Wars” theme park, now officially named Star Wars : Galaxy’s Edge.

On Friday, fan’s got to experience a model of what the park will look like, but on Saturday Chapek announced which rides guests could look forward to experiencing.

The first ride will put the rider into space and onto a starship destroyer, and on another ride guests can fulfill their dreams of becoming Han Solo piloting the Millennium Falcon.

Disney hasn’t forgotten its Star Wars roots it seems, as it was announced Rex , the original pilot from Star Tours will be back as a bartender in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Sadly for those in Orlando, the land will open up in Disneyland first. Galaxy’s Edge is slated for 2019.

There was more than just Star Wars announcements at D23 on Saturday though, Chapek also announced that Mickey Mouse is finally getting his ride-through attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios named Mickey’s Runaway Railway.

The ride will bring Mickey and Minnie together with guests as they’re put inside a cartoon short.

Mickey’s Runaway Railway will replace the Great Movie Ride. The last day for riders will be August 13.

Wondering about Toy Story Land? The area is set to open in the summer of 2018.

It may have all started with a mouse, but Disney hasn’t forgotten about one of it’s rats. “Ratatouille” will have it’s own attraction in the France Pavilion in EPCOT.

Among changes for World’s Showcase, the China Pavilion will also be receiving a new attraction.

Say goodbye to Universes of Energy and say hello to a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at EPCOT!

Disneyland’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride opened recently just opened at the park, replacing Tower of Terror.

Another ride guests will have to say goodbye to is Ellen’s Energy Adventure which will be closing on Aug. 13.

Guests will no longer have to travel to Shanghai to ride the Tron Coaster! Magic Kingdom will be getting it’s very own. The ride won’t replace anything in the park and will be an entirely new ride near Space Mountain!

The ride should be open by the time Walt Disney World celebrates it’s 50th anniversary.

Magic Kingdom will be getting a new theater in Town Square.

Guest shouldn’t expect just new attractions, but also new resort and transportation experiences.

A new “Star Wars” hotel in Orlando will be a multi-day themed, immersive experience, with every window having a view into space!.

Aside from “Star Wars,” Disney Vacation Club announced another resort. Disney’s Riviera resort will offer views of EPCOT and Magic Kingdom fireworks from a top floor dining area.

As for transportation, how does getting from point A to point B in a “Minnie-Van” sound? Or a Gondola ride on Disney Skyliner? Chapek announced both would be coming to the parks.

Disney pulled out all the stops, not leaving out their cruise line. Disney will be adding another ship to it’s fleet!

Disney’s California Adventure isn’t being left out on the announcements either. A new Marvel-land will be heading to California.

