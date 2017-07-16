Coast Guard assists injured woman in Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Coast Guard crew helped an injured woman on her boat near Broad Bay, Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Little Creek received the call for the injured woman at around 2:30 p.m.

When the crew got on scene two minutes later, they learned that the woman cut her leg on her boat’s propeller while attempting to climb a ladder back into her boat.

The Coast Guard provided medical assistance for the woman before taking her to the Long Bay Pointe Marina, where the Virginia Beach Fire Department was waiting.