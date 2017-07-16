Amazing Glazed robbed at knifepoint in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Amazing Glazed, Sunday afternoon.

Police dispatchers tells WAVY.com for that they got the call for the robbery in the 300 block of Johnstown Road at 12:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a white male with a covered face, armed with a knife entered the store and demanded money. He fled the scene on foot with undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.