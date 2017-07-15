Tomlin returns to All-Star Football Camp, hosted by Hampton Roads Youth Foundation

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Mike Tomlin never misses an opportunity to give back to his hometown. On Saturday, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers joined a number of current and former players from Hampton Roads on the campus of Christopher Newport University for the 21st All-Star Football Camp, put on by the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation.

The foundation, founded in 1996 by local businessmen Carl Francis and Vernon Lee, aims to guide underprivileged youth athletes through sports. “I view it as a blessing and an opportunity, but also an obligation,” Tomlin told WAVY TV Sports Director Bruce Rader on Friday night.

“I’ve been blessed and I believe I need to share those, and encourage the next generation of 757 young people who also love the game of football like I do. I really look forward to it.”

Tomlin was joined by a number of big names including Redskins linebacker Lynden Trail, Saints defensive end Darryl Tapp, a graduate of Deep Creek High School and Virginia Tech, as well as former Saints great Aaron Brooks, who retired as the franchise leader in career touchdown passes in 2007. “I’ve forgotten more football than (the kids) ever learned. So, it’s pretty exciting to be out here working with them,” said Brooks, also one of the great quarterbacks in the history of the University of Virginia. “Giving back what I’ve learned over the years to them, there’s nothing more I’d rather do.”