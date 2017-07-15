Three adults displaced following house fire in Great Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) – No one was hurt following a fire that damaged a home in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake Saturday morning.

Dispatchers called fire crews to the 400 block of Dupont Street just before 4:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke coming from a single-story home. Crews entered the home and extinguished the fire by 6:18 a.m. The fire caused moderate damage to the entire structure.

Three residents will be displaced and have made their own lodging arrangements. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

