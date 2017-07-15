Teenager hit by vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to an accident in the 15200 block of Warwick Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

According to Newport News police, the emergency call came in at 3:07 p.m. Police say that a 13-year-old boy was riding a bike in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene of the accident.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police are still investigating this accident.

There is no other information at this time.

