Six people injured in car crash on MMMBT southbound

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a hit and run car crash on the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge–Tunnel Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the emergency call around 8:30 a.m. for a single vehicle accident with injuries on I-664 southbound at Chestnut Avenue, Exit 4.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya a spokesperson for Virginia State Police says a red-colored hatch back traveling southbound hit a 2004 Ford SUV, causing the SUV to overturn. The driver and four juveniles were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. One boy was medvaced to Norfolk General Hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

State Police say the only description of the car that left the scene based on a witness statement is a red hatchback with significant front end damage. Anyone with information on the vehicle that left the scene or witnesses the crash is asked to call Virginia State Police at (757) 424 – 6800.

All southbound were closed during the incident but have since opened back up.

