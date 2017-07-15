Police warn of Publishing Clearing House scam in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing Publishers Clearing House scam.

Police say that one victim was told they won $1.5 million and a new vehicle. The victim was told that in order to receive the winnings they would have to pay a processing fee in order to receive the winnings.

The victim told the subject that they did not have the money to cover the processing fee, so the subject said that they were going to send two personal checks out that would cover the costs and the victim was to cash those checks, go to Wal-Mart to send the money through a wire transfer.

The victim received the two personal checks by FedEx. Then the victim sent the money to the subject through a wire transfer. The subject contacted the victim and asked the victim for more money for a different reason and directed the victim to Western Union the additional money to a specified location.

That is when the victim became suspicious about the situation and called law enforcement.

If someone contacts you by phone or mail and tells you that you have won a substantial amount of money or any amount of money, but you have to send them money first in order to receive the money, more than likely it’s a scam. Also, if someone contacts you asking you for your personal information, bank account information, social security number, or any other important private information about yourself, please do not provide that information to them.

If you are unsure about an envelope that you recieve in the mail stating that you won any amount of money, before cashing any checks or sending anyone any money, please notify your local police department or sheriff”s department, so they can look further into the situation.