Man struck, killed by Norfolk Southern train in Pennsylvania

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WGAL) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train in Cumberland County, Pa., Saturday morning.

According Norfolk Southern spokesperson to Jon Glass, an eastbound Norfolk Southern train traveling though Mount Holly Springs in Cumberland County, struck and killed the man.

Glass says it occurred at 11 a.m., several hundred feet east of the Chestnut Street grade crossing.

The train involved was 6,680-feet-long, had three locomotives and 100 rail cars, according to Glass.

Glass says track speed in the area is 50 mph and it can take a mile or more for a train that size to come to a stop.

Norfolk Southern police assisted emergency crews at the scene.