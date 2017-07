CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) – A stroll along the beach quickly took a turn for the worse for one visitor Saturday.

The Cape Lookout National Seashore posted an image around noon of badly burned Jeep Saturday along the South Core Banks.

The vehicle has blocked the back road at ramp 37B, so officials are encouraging visitors to use the beach to get past it.

Cape Lookout officials said it will take some time before a tow truck will be able to remove the burned car.

No one was injured.