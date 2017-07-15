Hundreds in attendance as Richmond unveils Maggie Walker statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — The City of Richmond unveiled a monument honoring African American civil rights advocate and businesswoman Maggie Walker Saturday morning.

Members of Walker’s family, city officials, and others attended the unveiling of the statue in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood Saturday. The event is being held on what would be Walker’s 153rd birthday.

Walker was the first woman to charter a bank in the United States.

The monument has been placed at the intersection of West Broad and Adams Streets. It’s near Walker’s former home, now a National Historic Site, and the bank she founded in 1903.

Mayor Levar Stoney says the effort to build a monument to Walker has in the works for nearly 20 years.

The monument’s artist, Antonio “Toby” Mendez, is also expected to attend Saturday’s ceremony.