Hampton Sheriff’s Office warns about jury duty scam

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an aggressive phone scam.

According to the HSO, the scammer identifies himself as Sergeant Fuller and insists that there are warrants out for the victim because of missed jury duty. The scammer then tells the victim that in order to avoid an arrest they must purchase money cards to pay fines in excess of $1,000.

They have even made pleas to meet victims personally in locations to finalize the transaction and satisfy the arrest warrant.

The Hampton Sheriff’s Office reminds people that the collection of fines will never be requested over the phone.

If you are a victim of this scam please call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.