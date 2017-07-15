Durham’s Yarbrough bests Norfolk’s Wilson in all-Virginia pitching matchup

NORFOLK (WAVY) – It was a busy night at Harbor Park. Jame Madison University’s national football championship trophy was on display, the Tides wore pink jerseys for breast cancer awareness, and two former pitchers of the commonwealth squared off. Ryan Yarbrough, who pitched at Old Dominion University in 2013 and 2014, allowed just three hits in seven innings of scoreless baseball. He also struck out seven to lead Durham past the home tides 4-0.

Taking the loss was Tyler Wilson. A Richmond product out of the University of Virginia, he struggled through five innings, giving up nine hits and striking out only two batters.

The Tides and Bulls will wrap up the weekend series on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 pm.