Driver causes crash in Suffolk after failing to yield

By Published:
Photo Courtesy of Suffolk Police Department

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident involving in the 5000 block of Pruden Boulevard Saturday morning.

Dispatch notified police of the accident at 7:58 a.m. When police arrived on scene they determined a car was pulling out of a driveway and was hit by a pickup truck pulling a trailer. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the driver or the passenger of the truck.

Route 460/Pruden Boulevard was shut down in both directions for about one hour. The driver of the car was cited for Failure to Yield.

Photo Courtesy of Suffolk Police Department

Stay with WAVY for updates.