Driver causes crash in Suffolk after failing to yield

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident involving in the 5000 block of Pruden Boulevard Saturday morning.

Dispatch notified police of the accident at 7:58 a.m. When police arrived on scene they determined a car was pulling out of a driveway and was hit by a pickup truck pulling a trailer. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the driver or the passenger of the truck.

Route 460/Pruden Boulevard was shut down in both directions for about one hour. The driver of the car was cited for Failure to Yield.

