1-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted by two children in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police Department’s Detective Division is investigating after two children allegedly sexually assaulted a 1-year-old.

The person who tipped police says a 20-month-old baby was sexually assaulted Wednesday July 5. The two children were left alone with the 1-year-old inside the home in the 1100 block of Paul Street when the incident allegedly happened, according to police.

After ensuring proper medical attention was provided to the baby, detectives confirmed the child was not physically injured during the incident. Investigators learned two adults, 27-year-old Crystal Mann and 23-year-old Sarafina Mann were responsible for the children’s care at the time of the incident.

Both were charged with one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing however, due to the ages of the juvenile suspects involved, the case will be turned over to the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.

Norfolk police have notified Child Protective Services for response.

