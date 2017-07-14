VIMS receives grant for project aimed at reducing impacts of flooding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth will receive in federal funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to reduce the impacts of storm flooding.

NOAA received more than 167 project proposals, requesting at total of $135 million. The Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) proposal was one of 19 proposals selected — and the only Mid-Atlantic project funded.

“The coastal regions of the Commonwealth continually face threats of flooding and are especially at-risk during disasters,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This critical funding will allow VIMS to target our most at-risk communities and implement natural infrastructure solutions to our flooding problems.”

The VIMS project will address flooding issues across coastal Virginia by developing informative tools that allow local planners in 37 coastal counties to determine suitable areas to implement natural infrastructure solutions. These funds will help support a $1.2 million project to improve flooding conditions in the region.

VIMS will work closely with the Virginia Coastal Policy Center, The Wetlands Watch, Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership and state agencies to support the project and ensure the careful implementation of plans moving forward.

“We are very excited to receive this grant,” stated Mark Luckenbach, Associate Dean of Research and Advisory Services at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. “It will provide us with the resources to expand and integrate the work we are doing at VIMS through our Center for Coastal Resource Management on inventorying resources and coastal flood risks in the Virginia coastal zone, developing designs and identifying co-benefits of using natural and nature-based features to build resilience to flooding, and building capacity to work directly with local governments and other stakeholders to implement flooding resiliency strategies.”