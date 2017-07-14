Video prompts sleep apnea patients to use CPAP machines, research finds

(WAVY) — More than half of those who are prescribed a CPAP mask to treat their sleep apnea don’t use it.

There could be a simple way to change that, though.

Researchers from National Jewish Health had a group of sleep apnea patients watch videos of themselves struggling to breathe without a CPAP mask.

The effect was dramatic.

The patients began using their CPAP machines three hours more per night compared to people who did not see videos.

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to depression, diabetes, heart disease and even cancer.