Utility work set to begin next week on St. Paul’s Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Utility work will begin on St. Paul’s Boulevard next week.

Crews will be repairing a sewer line on St. Paul’s between City Hall Avenue and E. Main Street. Here’s how lane closures will be set up:

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Two lanes open in each direction

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. – One lane open in each direction

The southbound right turn lane at Plume Street will be closed until late Wednesday, July 19. The northbound left turn lane at Plume Street will be closed until replacement is completed.

Drivers should use E. Main Street and Waterside Drive as alternate routes. Norfolk police will help with traffic at key intersections.

Weather permitting, the repair should be complete by the end of August.