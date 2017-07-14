Two suspects facing charges in Suffolk stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a Suffolk stabbing.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Carolina Road at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Once on scene, police found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Nathaniel Jerome Hart, of Corapeake, North Carolina. He and the suspects are reportedly known to each other.

Police have charged 40-year-old Reshawn Phillips, of Suffolk, and 33-year-old Fantasia Aimee Lowrance, of Gates, North Carolina.

Phillips is charged with malicious wounding while Lowrance faces charges of malicious wounding and shooting, stabbing cutting or wounding. They are both currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.