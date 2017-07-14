Tractor trailer driver charged in double fatal Suffolk accident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have charged a driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in a December 2016 fatal accident.

Jemar Tarik Hall, 24, of Houston, Texas has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one court of general recklessness.

Investigators say Robert E. Mitchell, 81, and his wife, Jean, 77, were in a car when it collided with the tractor trailer. Jean Mitchell died of her injuries at the hospital. Robert Mitchell was in the hospital in serious condition and later died from his injuries.

The crash happened December 3, 2016 around 5:53 p.m. on route 58 just before the Wilroy Road exit.