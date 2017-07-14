Thunderstorms roll through Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Thunderstorms moved through Hampton Roads on Friday.

There are no active watches or warnings in the region right now. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Don Slater says the storms currently moving through the area aren’t severe enough to warrant any warnings.

Still, strong wind gusts are possible with these storms as well as frequent cloud to ground lightning.

There are over 2,000 Dominion Energy customers without power. Get updates on outages here.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently closed to all traffic due to weather conditions.

The CBBT is currently closed to all traffic due to inclement weather conditions. #Alert — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) July 15, 2017

The Stars & Stripes Spectacular in Suffolk has been delayed until 9:30 p.m. due to the weather.

Several WAVY viewers shared photos Friday of ominous clouds moving in ahead of the storms. Outside the WAVY-TV 10 station in Portsmouth, lightning lit up the sky as a storm rolled over.

