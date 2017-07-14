Shelly Island evacuated after possible ordnance washes ashore

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Emergency officials have evacuated Shelly Island after a possible unexploded Navy ordnance washed ashore, Friday morning.

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad confirmed that the emergency call came in at 8:15 a.m. Officials are advising people not to visit Shelly Island and the island will remain evacuated until the object is identified.

The National Park Service, Dare County Emergency Management, the U.S. Coast Guard are also on scene with a Navy EOD team en route.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.