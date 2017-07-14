Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon in Poquoson has tested positive for rabies.

Officials are warning residents in the 100 block of Little Florida Road about the raccoon.

Anyone who may have been exposed to this animal is asked to contact the health department at 757-594-7340, or Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control after hours at 757-595-7387.

Those who think their pets may have had contact with the raccoon are also asked to call. According to the health department, exposure can include bites, scratches or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth.