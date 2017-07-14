Bicyclist hit by vehicle across from elementary school in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Newport News.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard says the incident happened at Main Street and River Road — across the street from Hilton Elementary School. Officers were called to the scene just after 7 a.m.

Maynard says a male was riding a bike in that area and was reportedly hit by a vehicle being driven by a woman.

The male had minor injuries to his chest and was taken to a local hospital. Maynard says the woman was not hurt.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.