Missing Suffolk woman in need of medication may be heading to Florida

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for help to find a missing Suffolk woman in need of medication.

Forty-six-year-old Janet Sutton left her home Friday driving a 2017 burgundy Kia Forte, heading south on North Main Street. Police say she may be going to Florida.

Sutton needs medicine that she does not have with her, according to police.

Sutton is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be wearing a short, spiked wig with a bright gold or peacock color in it to change her appearance. She reportedly shaved her head recently.

Sutton was last seen wearing a black tank top and black leggings with a purple stripe.

Authorities say if you see Sutton, don’t approach her, but call 911 instead.