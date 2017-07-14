Heat forces extra crews to respond to Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Hampton on Friday.

Officials say crews were called to the 200 block of Beverly Street at 3:13 p.m. Once on scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

The fire was contained to the room where it started and was out in about 10 minutes. There was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Additional fire crews were called to the scene to help because of the heat and humidity.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.