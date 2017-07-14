Hampton Roads Youth Foundation celebrates over 20 years of giving back

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrating over 20 of giving back to our community, the Hampton Youth Foundation has thrilled area youngsters each summer with a football camp at Christopher Newport University.

The camp is stocked full of top NFL players, most of them from right here in Hampton Roads. For the 21st year, founders Carl Francis and Vernon Lee Jr., have put together a star studded cast allowing kids and fans alike to learn more about our region’s great football heritage.

NFL fans, especially Pittsburgh Steelers fans, will have a chance to meet with several of the players involved in this weekend’s events, including Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at a special event in Hampton.

Coach Tomlin’s 9th annual Meet and Greet Fundraiser is being held at the Historic Post Office on East Queen Street at 6:30 p.m.

Also you can meet:

Michael Smith (ESPN’s Sportscenter – The Six)

Aaron Brooks, Former New Orleans Saint

Antoine Bethea, Arizona Cardinals

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills

BW Webb, Chicago Bears

LaRoy Reynolds, Atlanta Falcons

Dwight Hollier, Former Miami Dolphin

EJ Manuel, Oakland Raiders

Elton Brown, Former Arizona Cardinal

Todd Kelly Sr., Former Atlanta Falcon

Michael Vick, Former Phildelphia Eagle

Don Carey, Detroit Lions

Henry Coley, New Orlean Saints

Shamarko Thomas, Pittsburgh Steelers