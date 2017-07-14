Former Richmond police officer convicted on sex charges involving a minor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former police officer accused of sexually assaulting a minor has been found guilty in Virginia.

News outlets report that a Richmond Circuit Court jury found 41-year-old Charles Church guilty of “object sexual penetration” and indecent exposure on Thursday. Church had been a Richmond police officer for 12 years at the time the female victim says he sexually assaulted her.

Under state law, a conviction on the charge of object sexual penetration carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.

WWBT-TV reports Church was arrested in November 2015 and that prosecutors say he and the victim knew each other.

Church’s attorneys maintained his innocence, claiming he was an abusive alcoholic but that it was never sexual.