NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Newport News hotel.

Officers were called to the Executive Inn at 6069 Jefferson Avenue at 7:43 p.m. Friday.

Police say a male reportedly discovered a female dead inside a hotel room. Medics declared the female dead at 7:53 p.m.

Police say there is no information about the female’s identity.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.