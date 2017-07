WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for three men that stolen a charity donation jar from a 7-Eleven on Richmond Road.

Williamsburg police say three unknown men entered the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Richmond Road on July 12 at 3 a.m. Once inside they took several items, including a charity donation jar.

A donation jar was also reported stolen in Norfolk on Wednesday.

If you recognize the suspects or have information about the incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.