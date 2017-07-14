Daniel’s Grace Supporters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We had the pleasure of taking part in last year’s Daniel’s Grace Roast on the River by offering a behind the scenes look at The Hampton Roads Show. Today, the ladies who won the auction item joined us on the show!

Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation was created to provide sustenance, ease of financial burden, and support in daily living for families stricken with cancer.

4th Annual Roast On The River

November 5, 2017

Noon – 4 p.m.

danielsgrace.org

Steinhilber’s Restaurant

653 Thalia Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23452