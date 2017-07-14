Congressman raises concerns on roundup of King’s Grant geese

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The USDA rounded up roughly 100 geese from the King’s Grant Neighborhood after a majority of waterfront property owners filed a petition. The geese were reportedly euthanized and taken to become feed for other animals – and news of this is ruffling feathers.

Some homeowners say overpopulation of geese is ruining their lawns. The geese are pecking away their grass, and the amount of fecal matter homeowners feel is a health hazard.

There are roughly 40 waterfront property owners but more than 1000 homeowners in the King’s Grant neighborhood. Many who don’t live on the lake felt blindsided by the removal and subsequent euthanization of the geese. They felt all homeowners should have been involved in seeking a solution.

10 On Your Side found out that the property owners on the water also own the actual lake.

Congressman Scott Taylor represents the 2nd District and he issued a statement about the King’s Grant roundup after hearing from his constituents.

I have concerns about the roundup and subsequent euthanization of Canadian (Canada) geese in Virginia Beach recently by the Department of Agriculture. My office is requesting information on the process used for these roundups and to seek transparency for our community on this issue. Particularly troubling is the fact neither the city, nor the local Department of Agriculture office was aware of the roundup and euthanization. While we are cognizant of, and understand the nuisance posed by certain animals to property owners, we believe it would be in the best interest for our neighborhoods to understand this process better.”

Rep. Taylor also sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. It reads in part, “I believe it is important that our government institutions are accountable to the people they were created to serve. This belief has prompted me to write to you today in order to better understand USDA protocol for animal removal and strengthen communication between federal departments and the localities they serve.” Taylor requested Sec. Perdue reply to five specific questions.

