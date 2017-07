Celebrate wacky holidays all year long

Between New Year’s, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas, the year is full of federal holidays to celebrate. But what about the days in-between?

According to the folks over at NationalDayCalendar.com and TimeAndDate.com, every day is something to celebrate! Take a look at all the wacky holidays we can celebrate all year long.

All holidays are annual and fall on the same day each year. Have fun!

JANUARY 1 National Bloody Mary Day 2 National Buffet Day , National Cream Puff Day, National Personal Trainer Awareness Day, National Science Fiction Day 3 National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day, National Drinking Straw Day, National Fruitcake Toss Day 4 National Spaghetti Day , National Trivia Day 5 National Screenwriters Day , National Bird Day, National Whipped Cream Day 6 National Bean Day, National Cuddle Up Day, National Shortbread Day, National Technology Day 7 National Bobblehead Day, National Tempura Day 8 National Winter Skin Relief Day, National Bubble Bath Day, National English Toffee Day 9 National Apricot Day, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, National Static Electricity Day 10 National Bittersweet Chocolate Day, National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, National Save The Eagles Day 11 National Milk Day, National Step in the Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day 12 Kiss a Ginger Day, National Curried Chicken Day, National Pharmacist Day 13 National Peach Melba Day, National Rubber Ducky Day, National Sticker Day 14 National Dress Up Your Pet Day, National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day 15 National Hat Day, National Strawberry Ice Cream Day 16 National Fig Newton Day, National Nothing Day, National Religious Freedom Day 17 National Hot Buttered Rum Day 18 National Peking Duck Day, National Winnie The Pooh Day, National Thesaurus Day 19 National Popcorn Day 20 National Buttercrunch Day, National Cheese Lover’s Day, National Disc Jockey Day 21 National Granola Bar Day, National Hugging Day, Squirrel Appreciation Day 22 National Blonde Brownie Day 23 National Handwriting Day, National Pie Day 24 Beer Can Appreciation Day, National Compliment Day, National Peanut Butter Day 25 National Irish Coffee Day, National Opposite Day 26 National Green Juice Day, National Peanut Brittle Day, National Spouses Day 27 National Chocolate Cake Day 28 Data Privacy Day, National Blueberry Pancake Day, National Have Fun At Work Day, National Kazoo Day 29 National Corn Chip Day, National Puzzle Day 30 National Croissant Day 31 National Backward Day, National Inspire Your Heart With Art Day

FEBRUARY 1 National Get Up Day, National Serpent Day 2 Groundhog Day 3 National Carrot Cake Day 4 National Homemade Soup Day, National Thank a Mail Carrier Day 5 National Weatherperson’s Day, World Nutella Day 6 National Frozen Yogurt Day 7 National Fettuccine Alfredo Day, National Periodic Table Day, National Send a Card to a Friend Day 8 National Boy Scouts Day, National Kite Flying Day 9 National Bagel Day, National Pizza Day 10 National Cream Cheese Brownie Day, National Home Warranty Day, National Umbrella Day 11 National Inventors’ Day, National Make a Friend Day, National Peppermint Patty Day, National White Shirt Day 12 National Plum Pudding Day 13 National Tortellini Day 14 National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day, National Ferris Wheel Day, National Organ Donor Day 15 National Gumdrop Day, Singles Awareness Day 16 National Almond Day, National Do A Grouch a Favor Day 17 National Cabbage Day, National Random Acts of Kindness Day 18 National Battery Day, National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day, National Drink Wine Day 19 National Chocolate Mint Day 20 National Cherry Pie Day, National Love Your Pet Day 21 National Sticky Bun Day 22 National Cook a Sweet Potato Day, National Margarita Day 23 National Banana Bread Day, National Dog Biscuit Day, National Toast Day 24 National Tortilla Chip Day 25 National Chocolate Covered Nut Day, National Clam Chowder Day 26 National Pistachio Day, National Tell a Fairy Tale Day 27 National Polar Bear Day, National Strawberry Day 28 National Chocolate Souffle Day, National Floral Design Day, National Public Sleeping Day, National Tooth Fairy Day

MARCH 1 National Horse Protection Day, National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, National Pig Day 2 National Banana Cream Pie Day, National Old Stuff Day 3 National Tartar Sauce Day, National Dress in Blue Day, National Cold Cuts Day 4 National Grammar Day, National Hug a G.I. Day, National Pound Cake Day 5 National Cheese Doodle Day 6 National Dress Day, National Dentist’s Day, National Frozen Food Day, National Oreo Cookie Day, National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day 7 National Be Heard Day, National Cereal Day, National Crown of Roast Pork Day 8 International Women’s Day, National Peanut Cluster Day, National Proofreading Day 9 National Barbie Day, National Crabmeat Day, National Get Over it Day, National Meatball Day 10 National Pack Your Lunch Day 11 National Johnny Appleseed Day, National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day, National Promposal Day 12 National Girl Scout Day, National Plant a Flower Day 13 National Coconut Torte Day, National Earmuff Day, National Good Samaritan Day, National Jewel Day, National K9 Veterans Day 14 National Children’s Craft Day, National Learn About Butterflies Day, National Pi Day, National Potato Chip Day 15 National Everything You Think Is Wrong Day, National Pears Helene Day, National Shoe the World Day 16 National Everything You Do Is Right Day, National Panda Day 17 National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day 18 National Awkward Moments Day, National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day, National Sloppy Joe Day 19 National Certified Nurses Day, National Chocolate Caramel Day, National Let’s Laugh Day, National Poultry Day 20 National Proposal Day, National Ravioli Day 21 National Common Courtesy Day, National Fragrance Day, National French Bread Day 22 National Bavarian Crepes Day, National Goof Off Day 23 National Chip and Dip Day 24 National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day 25 National Lobster Newburg Day, National Medal of Honor Day, National Tolkien Reading Day 26 National Nougat Day, National Spinach Day 27 National Spanish Paella Day, National American Diabetes Day 28 National Black Forest Cake Day 29 National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day 30 National Doctors Day, National Pencil Day, National Take a Walk in the Park Day, National Turkey Neck Soup Day 31 National Clams on the Half Shell Day, National Crayon Day, National Prom Day, National Tater Day

APRIL 1 National One Cent Day, National Sourdough Bread Day 2 National Ferret Day, National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day 3 National Chocolate Mousse Day, World Party Day, National Find a Rainbow Day 4 Jeep 4×4 Day, National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day, National Hug a Newsperson Day, National School Librarian Day 5 National Caramel Day, National Deep Dish Pizza Day, National Read a Road Map Day 6 National Caramel Popcorn Day, National Student-Athlete Day 7 National Beer Day, National Coffee Cake Day, National No Housework Day 8 National Empanada Day, National Zoo Lovers Day 9 National Cherish an Antique Day, National Chinese Almond Cookie Day, National Name Yourself Day, National Winston Churchill Day 10 National Cinnamon Crescent Day, National Encourage a Young Writer Day, National Farm Animals Day, National Siblings Day 11 National Barber Shop Quartet Day, National Cheese Fondue Day, National Eight Track Tape Day, National Pet Day, National Submarine Day 12 National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, National Licorice Day 13 National Peach Cobbler Day, National Scrabble Day, National Thomas Jefferson Day 14 National Dolphin Day, National Pecan Day, National Reach as High as You Can Day 15 National Glazed Spiral Ham Day, National Rubber Eraser Day, National Take a Wild Guess Day, National Tax Day, National Titanic Remembrance Day 16 National Orchid Day, National Eggs Benedict Day, National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day 17 National Bat Appreciation Day, National Cheeseball Day, National Haiku Poetry Day 18 National Animal Crackers Day, National Columnists’ Day 19 National Garlic Day 20 National Cheddar Fries Day, National Lima Bean Respect Day, National Lookalike Day, National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day 21 National Yellow Bat Day, National Chocolate Covered Cashews Day, National Kindergarten Day 22 National Earth Day, National Girl Scout Leader’s Day, National Jelly Bean Day 23 National Cherry Cheesecake Day, National Lost Dogs Awareness Day, National Picnic Day, National Talk Like Shakespeare Day 24 National Pigs in a Blanket Day 25 National DNA Day, National Hug a Plumber Day, National Telephone Day, National Zucchini Bread Day 26 National Help a Horse Day, National Kids and Pets Day, National Pretzel Day 27 National Babe Ruth Day, National Prime Rib Day, National Tell a Story Day 28 National Blueberry Pie Day, National Great Poetry Reading Day, National Superhero Day 29 National Shrimp Scampi Day, National Zipper Day 30 National Military Brats Day, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, National Bugs Bunny Day, National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, National Honesty Day, National Oatmeal Cookie Day, National Raisin Day

MAY 1 National Chocolate Parfait Day, Silver Star Service Banner Day, School Principals’ Day 2 National Life Insurance Day, National Truffle Day 3 National Chocolate Custard Day, National Garden Meditation Day, National Lumpy Rug Day, National Paranormal Day, National Raspberry Popover Day, National Specially-abled Pets Day, National Two Different Colored Shoes Day 4 Bird Day, National Orange Juice Day, National Renewal Day, National Star Wars Day, National Weather Observers Day 5 National Astronaut Day, National Cartoonists Day, National Hoagie Day, National Totally Chipotle Day 6 National Beverage Day, National Nurses Day 7 National Roast Leg of Lamb Day 8 National Coconut Cream Pie Day, National Have A Coke Day 9 National Sleepover Day, National Butterscotch Brownie Day, National Lost Sock Memorial Day, National Moscato Day 10 National Shrimp Day, National Clean Up Your Room Day 11 National Eat What You Want Day 12 National Limerick Day, National Nutty Fudge Day, National Odometer Day 13 National Crouton Day, National Apple Pie Day, National Fruit Cocktail Day 14 National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, National Dance Like a Chicken Day 15 National Chocolate Chip Day 16 National Love a Tree Day, National Piercing Day, National Sea Monkey Day 17 National Cherry Cobbler Day, National Walnut Day 18 National Cheese Souffle Day, National No Dirty Dishes Day, National Visit Your Relatives Day 19 National Devil’s Food Cake Day 20 National Be a Millionaire Day, National Pick Strawberries Day, National Quiche Lorraine Day 21 National Strawberries and Cream Day, National Waitstaff Day 22 National Buy a Musical Instrument Day, National Maritime Day, National Vanilla Pudding Day 23 National Lucky Penny Day, National Taffy Day 24 National Escargot Day, National Scavenger Hunt Day, Brother’s Day 25 National Brown-Bag It Day, National Missing Children’s Day, National Tap Dance Day, National Wine Day, Towel Day 26 National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 27 National Grape Popsicle Day 28 National Brisket Day, National Hamburger Day 29 National Paperclip Day 30 National Water a Flower Day 31 National Macaroon Day

JUNE 1 National Nail Polish Day, National Olive Day, National Go Barefoot Day, National Heimlich Maneuver Day, National Penpal Day, National Say Something Nice Day 2 National Rotisserie Chicken Day 3 National Chocolate Macaroon Day, National Repeat Day 4 National Cheese Day 5 National Gingerbread Day 6 National Eyewear Day, National Higher Education Day, National Drive-In Movie Day, National Gardening Exercise Day, National Yo-Yo Day 7 National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, National VCR Day 8 National Best Friends Day 9 National Donald Duck Day 10 National Ballpoint Pen Day, National Black Cow Day, National Herbs and Spices Day, National Iced Tea Day 11 National Corn on the Cob Day, National German Chocolate Cake Day 12 National Jerky Day, National Loving Day, National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, National Red Rose Day 13 National Random Acts of Light Day, National Weed Your Garden Day 14 National Flag Day, International Bath Day, National Strawberry Shortcake Day 15 National Smile Power Day, Nature Photography Day, National Lobster Day 16 National Fudge Day 17 National Apple Strudel Day, National Eat Your Vegetables Day, National Cherry Tart Day 18 National Go Fishing Day, National Splurge Day 19 National Watch Day, National Martini Day, National Garfield the Cat Day 20 American Eagle Day, National Ice Cream Soda Day, National Vanilla Milkshake Day 21 National Selfie Day, National Peaches ‘N’ Cream Day 22 National Chocolate Eclair Day, National Onion Rings Day 23 National Hydration Day, National Pecan Sandies Day, National Pink Day 24 National Pralines Day 25 National Catfish Day, National Strawberry Parfait Day 26 National Beautician’s Day, National Chocolate Pudding Day 27 National Sunglasses Day 28 National Paul Bunyan Day 29 National Parchment Day, National Almond Buttercrunch Day, National Camera Day, National Waffle Iron Day 30 National Meteor Watch Day, Social Media Day

JULY 1 National Postal Worker Day, National U.S. Postage Stamp Day, National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, National Gingersnap Day 2 World UFO Day 3 National Fried Clam Day, Compliment Your Mirror Day 4 National Barbecued Spareribs Day, National Caesar Salad Day, Sidewalk Egg Frying Day 5 National Apple Turnover Day, National Graham Cracker Day, National Bikini Day 6 National Fried Chicken Day 7 National Father Daughter Take a Walk Day, National Strawberry Sundae Day, National Macaroni Day 8 National Chocolate with Almonds Day 9 National Sugar Cookie Day 10 National Pina Colada Day 11 National Cheer Up The Lonely Day, National Blueberry Muffin Day, Pet Photo Day, National Mojito Day, National 7-Eleven Day 12 National Different Colored Eyes Day, National Pecan Pie Day, Paper Bag Day, Eat Your Jello Day 13 National French Fry Day, National Beans ‘N’ Franks Day 14 National Grand Marnier Day, National Tape Measure Day, National Mac and Cheese Day 15 National Give Something Away Day, National I Love Horses Day, National Tapioca Pudding Day, National Pet Fire Safety Day 16 National Corn Fritters Day, National Personal Chef’s Day 17 National Peach Ice Cream Day, World Emoji Day 18 National Sour Candy Day, National Caviar Day 19 National Daiquiri Day 20 National Moon Day, National Lollipop Day 21 National Junk Food Day 22 National Hammock Day 23 National Vanilla Ice Cream Day 24 National Tequila Day, National Drive-Thru Day, National Cousins Day 25 National Merry-Go-Round Day, National Hot Fudge Sundae Day 26 National Aunt and Uncle’s Day, National Coffee Milkshake Day 27 National Crème Brûlée Day 28 National Milk Chocolate Day, Buffalo Soldiers Day 29 National Lasagna Day, National Lipstick Day, National Chicken Wing Day 30 National Cheesecake Day, National Father-in-Law Day 31 National Avocado Day

AUGUST 1 National Raspberry Cream Pie Day, National Girlfriends Day 2 National Coloring Book Day, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day 3 National Watermelon Day 4 National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 5 National Underwear Day, National Oyster Day 6 National Root Beer Float Day, National Fresh Breath Day, National Wiggle Your Toes Day 7 Purple Heart Day, National Raspberries N’ Cream Day 8 National Frozen Custard Day 9 National Rice Pudding Day, National Book Lovers Day 10 National S’mores Day 11 National Son’s and Daughter’s Day 12 National Vinyl Record Day, National Middle Child Day 13 National Filet Mignon Day, Left-Handers Day 14 National Creamsicle Day 15 National Lemon Meringue Pie Day 16 National Tell a Joke Day, National Roller Coaster Day, National Rum Day 17 National Thrift Shop Day 18 National Fajita Day 19 National Soft Ice Cream Day 20 National Radio Day, National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day 21 National Brazilian Blowout Day, National Senior Citizens Day 22 National Tooth Fairy Day, National Pecan Torte Day 23 National Sponge Cake Day 24 National Peach Pie Day, National Waffle Day 25 National Kiss and Make Up Day, National Secondhand Wardrobe Day, National Banana Split Day 26 National Dog Day, National Women’s Equality Day, National Cherry Popsicle Day 27 National Pots De Creme Day 28 National Cherry Turnovers Day 29 National Chop Suey Day 30 National Toasted Marshmallow Day 31 National Matchmaker Day, National Trail Mix Day

SEPTEMBER 1 National No Rhyme (Nor Reason) Day 2 National Blueberry Popsicle Day 3 Skyscraper Day 4 National Wildlife Day, National Newspaper Carrier Day, National Macadamia Nut Day 5 National Cheese Pizza Day 6 National Coffee Ice Cream Day, National Read A Book Day 7 National Beer Lover’s Day, National Salami Day 8 National Ampersand Day 9 National Teddy Bear Day, National Wiener Schnitzel Day 10 National TV Dinner Day 11 National Make Your Bed Day, National Hot Cross Bun Day, Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 12 National Video Games Day, National Chocolate Milkshake Day, National Day of Encouragement 13 National Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day, National Peanut Day 14 National Cream Filled Donut Day, National Eat a Hoagie Day 15 National Cheese Toast Day, National Linguine Day, National Double Cheeseburger Day 16 National CleanUp Day, National Play-Doh Day, National Step Family Day, Mayflower Day 17 National Apple Dumpling Day, Constitution Day and Citizenship Day 18 National Cheeseburger Day 19 National Butterscotch Pudding Day, Talk Like A Pirate Day 20 National String Cheese Day, National Punch Day 21 National Pecan Cookie Day 22 National White Chocolate Day, Elephant Appreciation Day, Hobbit Day, National Ice Cream Cone Day 23 National Snack Stick Day, National Singles Day, National Great American Pot Pie Day 24 National Punctuation Day 25 National One-Hit Wonder Day, National Comic Book Day, National Tune-Up Day 26 National Dumpling Day, National Pancake Day 27 National Chocolate Milk Day, National Crush a Can Day, National Corned Beef Hash Day 28 National Good Neighbor Day, National Strawberry Cream Pie Day 29 National Coffee Day 30 National Chewing Gum Day, National Hot Mulled Cider Day, Save Your Photos Day

OCTOBER 1 National Homemade Cookies Day 2 National Custodial Workers Recognition Day, National Name Your Car Day, National Fried Scallops Day 3 National Techies Day, National Boyfriend Day 4 National Taco Day, National Golf Lover’s Day, National Vodka Day 5 National Do Something Nice Day 6 National Mad Hatter Day, National Noodle Day 7 National LED Light Day, National Frappe Day 8 National Pierogi Day, American Touch Tag Day 9 National Moldy Cheese Day, National Chess Day 10 National Angel Food Cake Day, National Cake Decorating Day, National Handbag Day 11 National Sausage Pizza Day 12 National Farmer’s Day, National Gumbo Day 13 National Yorkshire Pudding Day, No Bra Day 14 National Dessert Day, Be Bald and Be Free Day 15 National Cheese Curd Day, National I Love Lucy Day 16 National Dictionary Day, National Feral Cat Day, Department Store Day 17 National Pasta Day 18 National Chocolate Cupcake Day 19 National Seafood Bisque Day 20 International Sloth Day 21 National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, National Reptile Awareness Day 22 National Nut Day, National Color Day 23 National Boston Cream Pie Day, National Mole Day, National TV Talk Show Host Day, iPod Day 24 National Food Day, National Bologna Day, United Nations Day 25 National Greasy Food Day, Sourest Day, Chucky, The Notorious Killer Doll Day 26 National Day of the Deployed, National Mule Day, National Pumpkin Day 27 National American Beer Day, National Black Cat Day 28 National Chocolate Day 29 National Cat Day, National Oatmeal Day, National Hermit Day 30 National Publicist Day, National Candy Corn Day 31 National Caramel Apple Day, National Knock-Knock Jokes Day, National Magic Day

NOVEMBER 1 National Calzone Day, National Authors’ Day, National Family Literacy Day, National Cook For Your Pets Day, National Vinegar Day, National Deep Fried Clams Day, National Brush Day 2 National Deviled Egg Day 3 National Housewife’s Day, National Sandwich Day 4 National Candy Day 5 National Doughnut Day, National Love Your Red Hair Day 6 National Nachos Day, Saxophone Day 7 National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day 8 National Cappuccino Day, National Parents as Teachers Day 9 National Scrapple Day 10 National Vanilla Cupcake Day 11 National Sundae Day 12 National Chicken Soup for the Soul Day 13 National Indian Pudding Day 14 National Pickle Day, National Spicy Guacamole Day 15 National Bundt (Pan) Day, National Philanthropy Day, National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, National Raisin Bran Cereal Day, America Recycles Day 16 National Fast Food Day, National Button Day 17 National Take A Hike Day 18 Push Button Phone Day, Mickey Mouse’s Birthday 19 National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day, National Play Monopoly Day 20 National Peanut Butter Fudge Day 21 National Stuffing Day 22 Go For a Ride Day, National Cranberry Relish Day 23 National Cashew Day, National Eat a Cranberry Day, National Espresso Day 24 National Sardines Day 25 National Parfait Day 26 National Cake Day, National Cookie Day 27 National Craft Jerky Day, National Bavarian Cream Pie Day 28 National French Toast Day 29 Electronic Greetings Day 30 National Mousse Day, Computer Security Day, Stay Home Because You’re Well Day

DECEMBER 1 National Pie Day, National Eat a Red Apple Day, Rosa Parks Day 2 National Fritters Day, National Mutt Day, Special Education Day 3 Make a Gift Day 4 National Sock Day, National Dice Day 5 Bathtub Party Day, International Ninja Day 6 National Pawnbrokers Day, National Microwave Oven Day, Miners’ Day 7 National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, National Cotton Candy Day 8 National Brownie Day, Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day 9 National Pastry Day, Christmas Card Day 10 Dewey Decimal System Day, Human Rights Day, Nobel Prize Day 11 National Noodle Ring Day 12 National Ambrosia Day, Gingerbread House Day, Poinsettia Day 13 National Cocoa Day, National Violin Day 14 Monkey Day 15 National Wear Your Pearls Day, National Cupcake/Lemon Cupcake Day, Bill of Rights Day, Cat Herders Day 16 National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day 17 National Maple Syrup Day, Wright Brothers Day 18 National Roast Suckling Pig Day, Answer The Telephone Like Buddy The Elf Day 19 National Hard Candy Day, National Oatmeal Muffin Day 20 National Sangria Day 21 National French Fried Shrimp Day, Crossword Puzzle Day, Humbug Day 22 National Date Nut Bread Day 23 National Roots Day, Festivus 24 National Eggnog Day 25 National Pumpkin Pie Day, A’Phabet Day or No “L” Day 26 National Candy Cane Day, National Thank-You Note Day 27 National Fruitcake Day 28 National Chocolate Candy Day, National Card Playing Day, Pledge of Allegiance Day 29 National Pepper Pot Day, Tick Tock Day 30 Bacon Day 31 National Champagne Day