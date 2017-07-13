Special Report: Fighting From the Inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For months, an inmate sat in the Virginia Beach jail, knowing he shouldn’t be there.

In the end, it added up to 77 days and a lawsuit that could cost the city and state.

John Freeman’s trouble with the law began in 2005. And, as far as crimes go, it was minor.

His license was already suspended, and when he got pulled over for speeding, he signed a different name.

That subsequent conviction spiraled into 12 years of legal problems, typically because Freeman violated his probation.

Freeman takes responsibility for all of that, and he knows landing in jail over and over ultimately falls on him. Still, Freeman and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) both argue his rights were violated when he spent 77 days in prison beyond his sentence.

“It could happen to anybody,” Freeman said. “It could happen to John Q citizen who gets pulled over for running a light and doesn’t know his license is suspended and ends up in here. It shouldn’t happen to nobody. Once you do your time you should be released.”

Tonight, I’ll talk about what the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says went wrong and how Freeman got lost in the system.

Look for my full report tonight on WAVY news 10 beginning at 4.