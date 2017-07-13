Sheriff’s office: Scammer calls Moyock Food Lion, makes threats

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a bomb threat at the Food Lion in Moyock Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the grocery store for a reported bomb threat just after 9 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone called the store claiming to be with Western Union. The employee who answered the call recognized it as a fraud attempt. Authorities say the caller got upset and made threats toward the store.

Two Currituck County Explosive Detection K-9s responded. After a search, the all-clear was given.