SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A shed was destroyed by a fire Thursday in Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Godwin Boulevard at 4:59 p.m. Crews got to the scene at 5:06 p.m. and found a detached shed up in flames.

The fire was marked under control at 5:19 p.m. and didn’t spread to the main home. The shed, however, was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause.